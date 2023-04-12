Dear GhanaWeb: I am frustrated with my manipulative mother-in-law

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
The constant competition between my mother-in-law and my mother has become unbearable, even though I initially ignored it.
While my own mother is straightforward, my wife's mother is a manipulative being.
She tries to find ways to make my mother feel less and I don't want to confront her in front of my wife, but I can no longer tolerate the situation.
What do I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
