Dear GhanaWeb: I am frustrated with my manipulative mother-in-law

Black Man Laying In Bed File photo of an unhappy man

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

The constant competition between my mother-in-law and my mother has become unbearable, even though I initially ignored it.

While my own mother is straightforward, my wife's mother is a manipulative being.

She tries to find ways to make my mother feel less and I don't want to confront her in front of my wife, but I can no longer tolerate the situation.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
