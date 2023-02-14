0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I am in love with an older woman even though I have a girlfriend

Couple In Bed Ii.jpeg File photo of a couple

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have a lady friend who is older than me, and I respect her a lot. One way or another, she knows whom I am dating, but I'm beginning to fall passionately in love with her.

I can't stop thinking about her, and she has often said that she likes me and is open to dating me. I'm 25, and she's like 34. The age gap doesn't bother me, and she feels the same way.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
The former Catholic priest who is now married in the Anglican Church
How Yaa Jackson almost gave up pushing out her son during labour
Miners deployed in search of Christian Atsu as thermal cameras show 'proof of life'
Obiri Boahen reacts to Otchere-Darko’s attack on Sophia Akuffo
NDC primaries: Ten 'young' MP aspirants to watch
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Related Articles: