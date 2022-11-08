Dear GhanaWeb: I am in love with my step-father

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I am a 21-year-old woman and my mother recently got married to another man after taking a divorce from my dad. Initially, I was hesitant to accept this man in my life, but then he showed much love and affection towards me.
Soon we started hanging out together without my mother and though I am not sure, I think he likes me too.
Now, I don't know how to confess my feelings to him and break the news to my mother. I am so attracted to him. Please suggest a solution for me.
