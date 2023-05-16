Dear GhanaWeb: I am not sexually attracted to my husband

Dear GhanaWeb,
I married an amazing man whom I adore, but I have never felt sexually attracted to him.
Although I am very much aware of this, I didn't want to make him wait, so we got married.
We have been happily married for a year now and he is my best friend, even before we got married.
However, lately, I sense that he might have some doubts, and I suspect he even thinks I am a lesbian.
I wonder if I should be direct with him about the way I feel as I am confused.
Also, I am concerned that it might cause a rift between us because I love him.
I would appreciate some guidance on this matter.
