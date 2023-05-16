2
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I am not sexually attracted to my husband

Black Woman Hugging Her Knees Couple File photo of a disturbed woman

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I married an amazing man whom I adore, but I have never felt sexually attracted to him.

Although I am very much aware of this, I didn't want to make him wait, so we got married.

We have been happily married for a year now and he is my best friend, even before we got married.

However, lately, I sense that he might have some doubts, and I suspect he even thinks I am a lesbian.

I wonder if I should be direct with him about the way I feel as I am confused.

Also, I am concerned that it might cause a rift between us because I love him.

I would appreciate some guidance on this matter.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia
Related Articles: