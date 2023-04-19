Dear GhanaWeb: I am pregnant after sex with my ex-boyfriend and male friend two days apart

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I am currently pregnant, but I am unsure of the father's identity.
My situation became complicated when my partner and I broke up, and shortly after that, I engaged in a sexual encounter with a man who had been interested in me for a long time.
While I do not hold him responsible, I am now pregnant, and not sure who the father of my child is.
What steps should I take next?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife’s lavish spending is making me crazy
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am frustrated with my manipulative mother-in-law
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife tells my friends secrets I share with her
- Dear GhanaWeb: The girl I'm dating has slept with 12 men that approached her
- Dear GhanaWeb: The girl I like leaves me to talk to strangers whenever I go on a walk with her
- Read all related articles