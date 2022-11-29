Dear GhanaWeb: I believe my husband is losing interest in our sex life

Dear GhanaWeb,
I have been married to my husband for seven years. We are in our 30s with two children. We have a good relationship, however, our sex life has been lukewarm for years, and despite some haphazard and short-lived efforts to either “talk about it” or even “spice it up” with toys or new positions, I know that my husband is unsatisfied.
I was in my "sexual awakening" period when we first started dating. I began having sex later than most of my peers, so I had many sexual partners very quickly.
When I met my now-husband, I no longer needed sex to validate his interest in me or my value as a sexual being. As a result, I never translated my association with sex as a form of validation into sex as an expression of love.
I love my husband so much and really want to fix this, but I have no idea where to start!
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
Watch this episode of E-Forum below.
ADA/BB
- Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend has issues with my ex-wife’s picture
- Dear GhanaWeb: My sister-in-law is cheating on my brother and I can't tell him
- Dear GhanaWeb: I caught my date kissing another woman
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has made me a laughing stock in our neighbourhood
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am HIV positive but to save my relationship, I want to marry my girlfriend
- Read all related articles