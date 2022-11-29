Dear GhanaWeb: I believe my husband is losing interest in our sex life

File photo of a disturbed woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been married to my husband for seven years. We are in our 30s with two children. We have a good relationship, however, our sex life has been lukewarm for years, and despite some haphazard and short-lived efforts to either “talk about it” or even “spice it up” with toys or new positions, I know that my husband is unsatisfied.



I was in my "sexual awakening" period when we first started dating. I began having sex later than most of my peers, so I had many sexual partners very quickly.



When I met my now-husband, I no longer needed sex to validate his interest in me or my value as a sexual being. As a result, I never translated my association with sex as a form of validation into sex as an expression of love.



I love my husband so much and really want to fix this, but I have no idea where to start!



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch this episode of E-Forum below.











ADA/BB