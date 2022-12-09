0
Dear GhanaWeb: I believe something spiritually wrong with my husband

Fri, 9 Dec 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have known my husband for ten years but got married last year. He constantly complains about everything.

And even worst of it, tells me to leave and return to my parents, but I refuse.

Nothing I do anymore ever makes him happy. He continually makes fun of me about how fat I am, how much better his life would be without me, how the wedding day was his biggest mistake, and how much he regrets it all.

Don't get me wrong, I adore my husband and am aware of his love for me, but I feel that all of his unfavourable thoughts and deeds are more spiritual than physical.

