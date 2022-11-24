Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I caught my date kissing another woman right before our first meeting. I am not sure if we should continue seeing each other or not.
We had just talked over phone calls and text messages before meeting each other. Technically, he didn’t cheat on me because he kissed someone else right before we met for the first time.
But I feel skeptical. What should I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
