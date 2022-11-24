File photo of a disturbed woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I caught my date kissing another woman right before our first meeting. I am not sure if we should continue seeing each other or not.



We had just talked over phone calls and text messages before meeting each other. Technically, he didn’t cheat on me because he kissed someone else right before we met for the first time.



But I feel skeptical. What should I do?

