Dear GhanaWeb: I fantasize about my ex-partner

Tue, 20 Jun 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

Although I deeply love my husband, I find myself grappling with feelings of guilt as I occasionally fantasize about my ex.

I long for the special ways my ex used to make me feel cherished and desired, not just on a sexual level, but through small gestures as well.

While my current life is comfortable and secure, I yearn for the passion that seems to be lacking.

It's important to note that I genuinely care for my husband, and I know he cares for me too. I would never want to jeopardize our relationship, but this inner loneliness and sense of feeling unloved persist.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

