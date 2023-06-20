Dear GhanaWeb: I fantasize about my ex-partner

Dear GhanaWeb,
Although I deeply love my husband, I find myself grappling with feelings of guilt as I occasionally fantasize about my ex.
I long for the special ways my ex used to make me feel cherished and desired, not just on a sexual level, but through small gestures as well.
While my current life is comfortable and secure, I yearn for the passion that seems to be lacking.
It's important to note that I genuinely care for my husband, and I know he cares for me too. I would never want to jeopardize our relationship, but this inner loneliness and sense of feeling unloved persist.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:
ADA/BB
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to get pregnant before he marries me
- Dear GhanaWeb: I had sex with my boyfriend’s twin and I want him for myself
- Dear GhanaWeb: I want to distance myself from my children
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband abuses our children for mistakes I make
- Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend refuses to marry me because I never asked her out officially
- Read all related articles