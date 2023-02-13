1
Dear GhanaWeb: I found out my boyfriend has two other girlfriends

Dear GhanaWeb,

I've been seeing this man for a year, and I recently learned that he's seeing three of us. He pays the other ladies for their clothing, hair, and other items, but he never gives me even a pesewa.

When I challenged him, he dropped one of the women and begged me to allow him some time to dump the other, but I doubt that would happen because he has been paying her fees.

Whenever he needs money, I'm the one he contacts, but he doesn't even search for me when he makes money.

What should I do with him?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

