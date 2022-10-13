2
Dear GhanaWeb: I gave my wife permission to date another man and she is into him

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 50-year-old man and have been married for 18 years. My wife is in her 40s and has a very high libido. For close to two to three years now, I have not been able to satisfy her in bed. We even attended counselling, however, nothing worked out. She began getting disappointed and I felt regretful about that.

Last year, I allowed her to date another person and fulfil her sexual necessities. She tracked down a 33-year-old person on Facebook in 90 days and began dating him. They even took some time off together.

But now, I have started to doubt my decision. Does she still love me? She seems to be emotionally connected with the guy, making me insecure.

Did I make a wrong decision? Please advise.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

