0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I get aroused from being slapped by my boss

Black Man Fine File photo of a aroused man

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I recently started my first job and my manager is an alluring woman aged 33. She is difficult and very much like a teacher. When I make jokes, she pulls my ears and slaps me inside her office, fortunately not before others.

Every few days, I get a series of slaps on my cheeks. It was embarrassing at first but when I thought of my family, I put up with it.

For a month, I have started getting a strange pleasure from her slaps, sometimes I also feel aroused.

What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
Related Articles: