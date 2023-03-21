0
Dear GhanaWeb: I got 3 women from different countries pregnant, one is threatening to move in with me

Tue, 21 Mar 2023

Dear GhanaWeb: I got 3 women from different countries pregnant, one is threatening to move in with me

Dear GhanaWeb,

As a 34-year-old man who has explored the African continent, I have encountered many intriguing people. During one of my journeys, I crossed paths with a beautiful woman who showed interest in me.

Recently, three women whom I had met during my travels contacted me, claiming that I fathered a child with each of them.

Despite being single and running a company in Ghana, I'm unsure how to determine the paternity of these children.

One of the women intends to visit me, but I'm unable to accommodate her due to my engagement with my fiance.

I'm at a loss for what to do.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb

via:features@ghanaweb.com.



