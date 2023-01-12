Dear GhanaWeb: I had sex with my boss in exchange for a job for my husband

File photo of an office couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

I never thought I could cheat on my spouse. Sadly, I did so in 2020. We were just average workers, my husband and I.



We didn't have enough money to buy everything we wanted, but we weren't starving or begging for money. My spouse lost his job early last year, which led to some difficulties.



I was in charge of everything for six months, which wasn't an issue for me.



When my employer found out that my husband was home, he promised to find my husband a lucrative position at his friend's business if we had sex.

The fact that he had nothing to contribute only became clear to me after we had sex. He deceived me, and I feel so embarrassed and sick to my stomach.



Do I tell my husband or let it slide?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BOG