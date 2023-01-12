0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I had sex with my boss in exchange for a job for my husband

Office Romance Couple File photo of an office couple

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I never thought I could cheat on my spouse. Sadly, I did so in 2020. We were just average workers, my husband and I.

We didn't have enough money to buy everything we wanted, but we weren't starving or begging for money. My spouse lost his job early last year, which led to some difficulties.

I was in charge of everything for six months, which wasn't an issue for me.

When my employer found out that my husband was home, he promised to find my husband a lucrative position at his friend's business if we had sex.

The fact that he had nothing to contribute only became clear to me after we had sex. He deceived me, and I feel so embarrassed and sick to my stomach.

Do I tell my husband or let it slide?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Related Articles: