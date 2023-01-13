Dear GhanaWeb: I had sex with my husband's friend while drunk

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I got drunk and had sex with my husband's friend when he visited our family and spent a few days.
His wife is late, as are all his children except the lastborn, who lives in Europe.
We had a lot to drink one night while my husband was out of town. One night, when the children had gone to bed, one thing led to another.
We had sex three times before going to bed.
I am not sure what to do with myself now, and I can’t bring myself to tell my husband.
What should I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: I had sex with my boss in exchange for a job for my husband
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband got a woman pregnant; my lover now wants my hand in marriage
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband wants me to end things with my boyfriend
- Dear GhanaWeb: My religion is keeping me in a marriage that I'm tired of
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband watches me like a hawk when I talk to other men, even his cousins
- Read all related articles