Dear GhanaWeb: I have been stalking my wife for five years because I fear she might leave me

Sad Black Man File photo of a worried man

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

After five years of marriage, I confess to stalking my wife out of fear and suspicion. Despite her perfection, support, and respect, I couldn't trust her.

Now, I want to come clean, but fear it may disrupt our relationship. I am torn between resolving trust issues and the desire to keep observing her from afar.

It's time to confront my fears and seek a healthier, more authentic connection.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

