Dear GhanaWeb: I have forgotten what it feels like to be in love

Dear GhanaWeb,

I no longer remember what it feels like to be in love. I'm a 27-year-old lady who has been unattached for a long time.



I've tried online dating and connected with several lovely men, but since my previous committed relationship ended, I haven't felt anything romantic, not even a hint of it.



One individual, in particular, was outstanding. But no matter what we did, nothing worked. My grandma and my cousin both passed away in the same month, which really pushed me into a tailspin, making this horrible sensation much worse.

I feel as though my heart is cold and dark. What can I do to feel again? This feels like such a silly question.



