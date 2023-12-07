Dear GhanaWeb: I haven’t experienced orgasm in three years

File photo of a confused, unhappy couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am just grateful that orgasm is not a requirement for childbirth else, I would be classified as a barren woman.



My husband and I have been married for three years and in those years, I have never cum. We have given birth to two children and he assumes that the sex is doing its job sighting our children as evidence of that.



He is always rough with our sexual games. When he is in the mood, he gets on top of me, makes a relieving sigh when he is done satisfying himself, and then goes back to sleep.



This has been the modus operandi of my sexual life for three years and I see my husband to be selfish. Why is it that he gets to enjoy the sex and I don’t?



I have complained on several occasions but he seems not to care. On weekends when I send my children off to their grandparents' house, I deliberately set the mood for both of us in the hall by watching porn.



I do that so he gets to know how much I am missing out but he ignores the sign. He watches the movie, does his regular stuff, and goes to sleep.

It got to a time where I was chanting “I want to cum” anytime he came home from work. It pissed him off and I didn’t care because I wanted my needs to be met.



The last time I experienced orgasm was with my ex-boyfriend, whom I’m still in contact with. He always comes to mind anytime I fight with my husband but I withdraw my decision to cheat on my husband with him.



I do not want to assume that my husband does not know how to make a lady come. I am tired of always receiving the rough sex he’s been giving. I’m craving for sweet sex.



What do I do with a man like him?



