Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't had sex in a year and I am considering cheating on my partner

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am currently in a long-distance relationship with a very loving and understanding partner.



However, I have been celibate for over a year without any contact with other men, and it's starting to weigh on me.



The thought of cheating has crossed my mind as a way to satisfy my needs, even though it brings about feelings of guilt.



I am considering having a conversation with my partner about this, hoping to gauge his understanding and see if we can find a resolution.



It's becoming increasingly challenging for me to imagine waiting another three months to a year without any physical intimacy.



I am unsure about the best course of action to take, please advise me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BB



