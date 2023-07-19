0
Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't had sex in a year and I am considering cheating on my partner

Wed, 19 Jul 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am currently in a long-distance relationship with a very loving and understanding partner.

However, I have been celibate for over a year without any contact with other men, and it's starting to weigh on me.

The thought of cheating has crossed my mind as a way to satisfy my needs, even though it brings about feelings of guilt.

I am considering having a conversation with my partner about this, hoping to gauge his understanding and see if we can find a resolution.

It's becoming increasingly challenging for me to imagine waiting another three months to a year without any physical intimacy.

I am unsure about the best course of action to take, please advise me.

