Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't spoken to my wife in six months because of her sick mother

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife's mother has been ill, and she has moved in to care for her. We haven't talked in six months due to this reason.



I miss her, but I'm afraid to tell her because it would make me appear insensitive. This gap between us is too much for me.



