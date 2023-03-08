0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't spoken to my wife in six months because of her sick mother

Black Man Depressed File photo of an unhappy man

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife's mother has been ill, and she has moved in to care for her. We haven't talked in six months due to this reason.

I miss her, but I'm afraid to tell her because it would make me appear insensitive. This gap between us is too much for me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:

Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Related Articles: