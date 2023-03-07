Dear GhanaWeb: I impregnated my best friend's daughter

File photo of a frustrated man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 37-year-old man who has impregnated his best friend's 18-year-old daughter. Her parents are not aware yet, but I intend to marry her, but I am not sure how to bring the issue up with my friend.



Please advise me on the way to go.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:





Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/AE