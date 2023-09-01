Dear GhanaWeb: I just found out that my wife-to-be had slept with 150 men before I came into the picture

A confused man

Dear GhanaWeb,

My fiancé and I are due to get married in two months, and it is a day we both can't wait to see after three years of being in a romantic relationship.



We both met at Labadi Beach, and she is the sweetest and most honest lady I have ever met and dated in my life.



I do like her for the fact that she hides nothing from me, and no matter how hard the truth hurts, she goes ahead and lets me know. I must say her honest act has influenced me.



We have gone through all the necessary premarital procedures, and we are both waiting on the arranged date we will begin our marital journey together.



I visited my fiancé last weekend to help her move some of her belongings into our soon-to-be marital home, and as part of the packing, I came across her diary.

Out of curiosity, I decided to flip through to see what was written in the diary. It was interesting in the beginning because I saw some childhood pictures and some childhood memories that were scribbled in the book.



It got so interesting that I kept on reading until I came across the part titled ‘Men I have been intimate with’. I initially did not want to intrude on her privacy, but a voice kept telling me to read, and yes, I did.



I began to account for the number of men, and to my surprise, they were 150. Here I was thinking I had cheated on her with my 45 body counts, but the lady I was about to call my wife's body counts superseded mine.



I know it is bad to judge someone over his or her past but now I am having second thoughts on whether to go on with the marriage or not.



What if whatever triggered her to sleep with all these men could resurface when we both get married?

What do you think I should do in this situation?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb at mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/OGB



