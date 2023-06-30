0
Dear GhanaWeb: I'm a virgin in love with my co-worker

Black Woman . File photo of an unhappy woman

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a woman in her 30s who has never been married and has no prior sexual experience.

Recently, I've developed feelings for a man at my office, and many people have commented that we make a great couple.

I believe he might be interested in dating, but I'm unsure about how to approach the subject of going on a date with me.

What steps should I take in this situation?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

