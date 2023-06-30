Dear GhanaWeb: I'm a virgin in love with my co-worker

Dear GhanaWeb,
I am a woman in her 30s who has never been married and has no prior sexual experience.
Recently, I've developed feelings for a man at my office, and many people have commented that we make a great couple.
I believe he might be interested in dating, but I'm unsure about how to approach the subject of going on a date with me.
What steps should I take in this situation?
