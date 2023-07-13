Dear GhanaWeb: I'm dating three girls and they all seem connected somehow, I'm worried

File photo of a man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am currently facing a predicament as I find myself in relationships with three girlfriends.



Recently, I discovered that my girlfriend Linda (not her real name) is acquainted with another girlfriend of mine, Julia (also not her real name).



To add further complexity, Julia happens to be distant cousins with Linda, and my third girlfriend is the best friend of Julia's sister.



The girls tend to have conversations and share information, and I am starting to feel overwhelmed by the situation. It seems like my secret is on the verge of being exposed, and I'm uncertain about what to do.



Complicating matters is the fact that I have genuine feelings for all three of them, which makes the situation even more challenging.

I am torn between my emotions and the need to address the complicated web of connections.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/WA



