Dear GhanaWeb: I'm disturbed as my wife secretly counsels my friend on his marriage

Dear GhanaWeb,

It's natural for couples to share things, but there are certain boundaries that should be respected.

My wife has always been friendly with my friends, which I never minded until I discovered that one of them was confiding in her about his marriage without my knowledge.

The news disturbed me deeply, and I don't want to overreact, but it feels like a violation of trust.

I can't help but wonder what else they might be discussing behind my back, and the thought of my friend sharing intimate details about his personal life with my wife is unsettling.

I want them to stop talking altogether, but I'm not sure how to bring it up without causing a rift in our friendship or my marriage.

It's a delicate situation, and I fear that addressing it might make things worse rather than better.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

