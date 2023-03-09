Dear GhanaWeb: I'm disturbed as my wife secretly counsels my friend on his marriage

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

It's natural for couples to share things, but there are certain boundaries that should be respected.



My wife has always been friendly with my friends, which I never minded until I discovered that one of them was confiding in her about his marriage without my knowledge.



The news disturbed me deeply, and I don't want to overreact, but it feels like a violation of trust.



I can't help but wonder what else they might be discussing behind my back, and the thought of my friend sharing intimate details about his personal life with my wife is unsettling.



I want them to stop talking altogether, but I'm not sure how to bring it up without causing a rift in our friendship or my marriage.

It's a delicate situation, and I fear that addressing it might make things worse rather than better.



