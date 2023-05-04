0
Dear GhanaWeb: I'm married to a man who is like a brother to me and it's ruining our marriage

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am reaching out because I am struggling in my marriage. As a child, I had a close friend whose mother was friends with my mother.

Our mothers always talked about us getting married when we grew up, which I didn't think much of at the time.

Years later, my childhood friend returned from studying abroad, and I was taken aback by how handsome he had become. Our parents insisted that we get married, but I had always seen him as a brother.

Now, two years into our marriage, I am unhappy. I don't feel romantic love for my husband, causing me to act like a bad wife. He wants us to build a strong relationship, but I find myself cringing at the thought.

I don't know what to do in this situation.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond.



