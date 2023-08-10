Dear GhanaWeb: I'm tired of dating; every man I date cheats on me

Thu, 10 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
Each and every guy I've been involved with has engaged in infidelity, and honestly, I'm not inclined to reveal the exact count.
It's been a consistent pattern, regardless of the effort I've put in – whether it was being physically intimate, preparing meals, or meeting their desires.
What steps can I take? This situation is leaving me feeling frustrated and disillusioned.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/OGB
