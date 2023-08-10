0
Dear GhanaWeb: I'm tired of dating; every man I date cheats on me

Thu, 10 Aug 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

Each and every guy I've been involved with has engaged in infidelity, and honestly, I'm not inclined to reveal the exact count.

It's been a consistent pattern, regardless of the effort I've put in – whether it was being physically intimate, preparing meals, or meeting their desires.

What steps can I take? This situation is leaving me feeling frustrated and disillusioned.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/OGB

