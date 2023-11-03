Dear GhanaWeb: I’m unable to delay ejaculation during sex

A file photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

It took me a lot of courage to share this embarrassing problem of mine but as the saying goes, a problem shared is a problem half solved.



I’m a young man in my late twenties. A very dark and handsome man with six packs and everything. I'm not trying to brag here but there’s no single day a lady passed by me without turning to watch me.



There are days they just stop to admire my ‘beauty’ before they continue their journey but the problem I’m facing right now is trying to devalue my reputation.



The first day I broke my virginity, I did enjoy myself. I started to face this problem during my second time of having sex.



My girlfriend came over and as usual, we decided to have sex. We passed the romance stage and was time for me to enter my woman when I ejaculated before the penetration.

I ignored it and started another round of romance but the same thing happened.



It continued for like three times, she got up and left. She even broke up with me when the issue became persistent.



I didn’t pay attention to it and thought it was a one-time thing but no, it reoccurred with all the ladies I tried to have intimacy with.



I could see the surprise on these ladies' faces and it was very embarrassing.



I’m dating this lady who is a virgin and is ready to have sex after we get married.

I’m willing to wait but how do I solve this pending issue?



