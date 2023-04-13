0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: I rely on astrology to find my perfect match through matrimonial sites

Black Woman Hugging Her Knees Couple File photo of an unhappy woman

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I strongly believe in astrology and the influence of the zodiac signs. I have used matrimonial websites to match individuals based on their zodiac signs to find a compatible partner.

While some may consider this belief irrational, I believe in using astrology for matrimonial matching.

I want to know if it is reasonable to choose a partner based on astrological compatibility.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

You can also watch some of our programmes below.







ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?