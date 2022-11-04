Dear GhanaWeb: I slept with my best friend's boyfriend

File photo of a confused woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I'm trapped and in need of help. I'm a 21-year-old young lady.



I have a best friend who is practically my sister.



There is a recent development that has been giving me sleepless nights. It so happened that on my birthday.



I went to the party with my best friend's boyfriend because she was unwell.



Since she could not make it, I went with him to the party because she felt bad.



I don't have the foggiest idea of what happened because everybody was high and living up a great deal. I ended up having sex with my best friend's boyfriend because he was getting very emotional about leaving his friends after college and I started consoling him.

One thing led to another and we ended up in bed. It has been two weeks and this is killing me.



Also, she confides in me such a lot that it's killing me. Assuming I tell her, I will lose her until the end.



If it's not too much trouble, let me know how it would be advisable for me to respond.



How would I tell her without losing her?



ADA/BOG