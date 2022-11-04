Dear GhanaWeb: I slept with my best friend's boyfriend

Dear GhanaWeb,
I'm trapped and in need of help. I'm a 21-year-old young lady.
I have a best friend who is practically my sister.
There is a recent development that has been giving me sleepless nights. It so happened that on my birthday.
I went to the party with my best friend's boyfriend because she was unwell.
Since she could not make it, I went with him to the party because she felt bad.
I don't have the foggiest idea of what happened because everybody was high and living up a great deal. I ended up having sex with my best friend's boyfriend because he was getting very emotional about leaving his friends after college and I started consoling him.
One thing led to another and we ended up in bed. It has been two weeks and this is killing me.
Also, she confides in me such a lot that it's killing me. Assuming I tell her, I will lose her until the end.
If it's not too much trouble, let me know how it would be advisable for me to respond.
How would I tell her without losing her?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BOG
