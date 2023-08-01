Dear GhanaWeb: I smell so bad people hold their breath when I pass

Tue, 1 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I have been experiencing an unpleasant odour that seems to affect those around me. People often react by breathing heavily and commenting on the bad smell.
Despite trying various deodorants and perfumes, I still haven't found a suitable solution as the perfumes sometimes become overpowering.
Can you offer any advice on how to address this issue?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am tired of dealing with my brother-in-law hitting on me
- Dear GhanaWeb: I don't know how to address my husband's body odour issue
- Dear GhanaWeb: I have been stalking my wife for five years because I fear she might leave me
- Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to leave my high-paying job because he feels intimidated
- Dear GhanaWeb: I'm dating three girls and they all seem connected somehow, I'm worried
- Read all related articles