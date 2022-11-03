3
Dear GhanaWeb: I think my husband is gay

Thu, 3 Nov 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband and I got married in 2019, before the lockdown. Right after our wedding, I noticed that he tried his best to stay away from me.

Every time I tried initiating sex, he would always find some excuse and move away from me.

Then finally lockdown happened. I discovered that my husband was browsing many gay websites. I brushed that thought of him being gay away until last week.

I came home to see him masturbating while watching gay porn.

Please help me! I want to confront him, but will it end my marriage?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

