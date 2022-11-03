Dear GhanaWeb: I think my husband is gay

Dear GhanaWeb,
My husband and I got married in 2019, before the lockdown. Right after our wedding, I noticed that he tried his best to stay away from me.
Every time I tried initiating sex, he would always find some excuse and move away from me.
Then finally lockdown happened. I discovered that my husband was browsing many gay websites. I brushed that thought of him being gay away until last week.
I came home to see him masturbating while watching gay porn.
Please help me! I want to confront him, but will it end my marriage?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BB
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife knows I cheated and I'm scared to sleep in the same bed with her
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is pregnant with another man’s child
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife satisfies her sexual desires by watching porn
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband's popularity is ruining our marriage
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am in a one-sided affair with my boss
- Read all related articles