Dear GhanaWeb: I want a man who desperately loves me

I'm looking for a partner who is deeply and passionately in love with me. I often watch TV series where men show unwavering love and dedication to their partners, and I aspire to have that kind of relationship.
Unfortunately, the men I have dated in the past have fallen short in some way or another.
Now that I am 34 years old, I am ready to find a lasting and fulfilling relationship.
However, I refuse to settle for a man who is not fully committed to giving me his absolute best.
So, the question is, what should I do in this situation?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/OGB
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband slapped me in front of my 11-year-old daughter for the first time
- Dear GhanaWeb: I startlingly fell in love, sacrificed everything, and now seek closure
- Dear GhanaWeb: My husband raped a girl and isn't remorseful
- Dear GhanaWeb: I’m worried about losing my new man because I am pregnant for my ex-partner
- Dear GhanaWeb: My ex is back into my life and trying to shake my relationship
- Read all related articles