Dear GhanaWeb: I want a man who desperately loves me

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I'm looking for a partner who is deeply and passionately in love with me. I often watch TV series where men show unwavering love and dedication to their partners, and I aspire to have that kind of relationship.

Unfortunately, the men I have dated in the past have fallen short in some way or another.

Now that I am 34 years old, I am ready to find a lasting and fulfilling relationship.

However, I refuse to settle for a man who is not fully committed to giving me his absolute best.

So, the question is, what should I do in this situation?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

