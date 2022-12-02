Dear GhanaWeb: I want to divorce my wife because of her past as a prostitute

File photo of an unhappy couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

It's been two weeks since I married my wife, and I am already thinking about a divorce.



I believe many may wonder why I just got married and I am already looking at a divorce, well, the reason this baffles me.



I found out on my wedding night that my wife used to be a prostitute who did all sorts of things, including sleeping with some friends of mine.



Don't get me wrong, this is a kind woman, and I appreciate her. She is the most supportive and thoughtful person I have ever met.



It's eating me up to know she didn't only sleep with a few men but sold her body and slept with my friends.



What do I do?

