Dear GhanaWeb: I want to divorce my wife because of her past as a prostitute

Dear GhanaWeb,
It's been two weeks since I married my wife, and I am already thinking about a divorce.
I believe many may wonder why I just got married and I am already looking at a divorce, well, the reason this baffles me.
I found out on my wedding night that my wife used to be a prostitute who did all sorts of things, including sleeping with some friends of mine.
Don't get me wrong, this is a kind woman, and I appreciate her. She is the most supportive and thoughtful person I have ever met.
It's eating me up to know she didn't only sleep with a few men but sold her body and slept with my friends.
What do I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
