Dear GhanaWeb: I want to take revenge on my girlfriend who dumped me to marry another man

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been with my girlfriend for over two years. We have been through a lot together, and I was planning to marry her, but I heard a rumour that informed me that she was getting married to one man from her church.

I didn't believe it, so I asked her and laughed about it until she confirmed it was true. At that moment, my legs were weak, and the pounding in my chest was so loud I could hear it.

She was faking sadness because she couldn't tell me she was sad at that moment while she tried to console me.

I asked her to leave my sight, and honestly, I can't do anything and had the urge for revenge.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



