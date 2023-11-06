Dear GhanaWeb: I will turn 26 soon and my father still controls my life

A file photo

Dear GhanaWeb:

My father has been protective of me since childhood.



He has been so protective to the extent that I don’t have any childhood memories to share with my children someday.



Growing up, I watched my school friends go to birthday parties, play games at home, and do other things together. Woe betides me if he sees me mingling with them.



My brother has enjoyed life and he’s still enjoying it.



Because I’m used to such treatment, during my days at university when I got the chance to go out without my father being around, I couldn’t because I was scared he was watching me.

After completing school, I wanted to go to my mother’s place but I ended up with him because he is growing old and needs someone to help him around the house. This means I’m stuck with him until I’m married.



My social life is very boring. I can count the number of friends I have and the places I have been to. The places I can boast of knowing are my church, work, and home.



He does not allow me to go out and always threatens me if I try to disobey him. On days he is in a good mood and permits me to go out, he can call like 20 times to demand when I’ll be returning home.



I forgot the part where my father gets moody when he realizes I’m speaking on the phone with a guy.



I get it that he doesn’t want me to be deceived by any guy who would destroy my life or get me pregnant, with the latter being his greatest fear but he should understand that I’m not growing any younger and can take care of myself.

I have never had a boyfriend and how does he expect me to find a husband when I’m always indoors?



I do not want to involve my mother in this matter. They’re divorced and hate each other.



How do I convince my father that I can take care of myself?



