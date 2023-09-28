Dear GhanaWeb: Is it embarrassing for a woman to propose to a man she loves?

A confused lady

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am the type that always wants the man to propose his love to me but not the otherwise. I know most ladies out there see it to be weird if a lady confesses her love to a man without waiting for the man to do that but I think I might fall in that category soon.



I met a guy at a friend’s wedding a few months ago. We are friends for now and the chemistry between us is crazy. For the few months I have known him, I don’t think I can hide my feelings anymore.



He is handsome and his characteristics fall under the list of my ideal man. What is it that I am looking out for in a man that I haven’t found in him?



I think of him all the time to the extent that anytime he calls me, I don’t want the conversation to end. The mentioning of his name even makes my heart skip a beat. I just don’t know what he has done or is doing to me but I feel different anytime am with him.



I am madly in love with him and that is compelling me to propose to him. But how do I go about it?



Wouldn’t it be so embarrassing if I did that and wouldn’t he think low of me?

I don’t want to lose him to someone else.



What do I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards