Dear GhanaWeb: Is it embarrassing for a woman to propose to a man she loves?

Dear GhanaWeb,
I am the type that always wants the man to propose his love to me but not the otherwise. I know most ladies out there see it to be weird if a lady confesses her love to a man without waiting for the man to do that but I think I might fall in that category soon.
I met a guy at a friend’s wedding a few months ago. We are friends for now and the chemistry between us is crazy. For the few months I have known him, I don’t think I can hide my feelings anymore.
He is handsome and his characteristics fall under the list of my ideal man. What is it that I am looking out for in a man that I haven’t found in him?
I think of him all the time to the extent that anytime he calls me, I don’t want the conversation to end. The mentioning of his name even makes my heart skip a beat. I just don’t know what he has done or is doing to me but I feel different anytime am with him.
I am madly in love with him and that is compelling me to propose to him. But how do I go about it?
Wouldn’t it be so embarrassing if I did that and wouldn’t he think low of me?
I don’t want to lose him to someone else.
What do I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ED/BB
