Dear GhanaWeb: Is it wrong to get married at the age of 18?

Dear GhanaWeb:

I met Fiifi at the bank. My parents were not often available because of work, so I was exposed to grown-up life at an early age.



At that time, I had gained admission to Senior High School, so I went to the bank to pay my fees.



Fiifi was the guy behind the counter, and I liked his customer service. He took my number, and that was it.



We dated three months later, and my boyfriend has always been there for me, both in good times and hard times.



He contributes to why I aced my WASSCE. He was always on my neck to study, and I am grateful to him for that.



I’m now 18 years old, and Fiifi is 28 years old. He proposed to me, and it never crossed my mind that I should say no to him because I was young.

Fiifi is the guy my heart yearns for, and I knew he would treat me well, so I said yes.



Fast forward, I introduced him to my parents and told them I was ready to marry him.



My parents do not understand why I want to get married at this age. They argue that my marriage will conflict with my studies and other future goals.



I have made up my mind to get married, so why are they refusing to embrace my decision?



