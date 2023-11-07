Dear GhanaWeb: Is lack of sex enough reason to divorce?

A file photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife and I used to have sex almost every week.



We decided to enjoy our marriage for two years before the children came in but if I knew our sexual life would come to an end on short notice, I would have prolonged the years to five before bringing forth children.



When we had our first child, things were not that intense until we gave birth to our third child, a beautiful boy if you care to know.



Anytime I want to have sex with my wife, it’s either she’s tired or not in the mood. She complains about how taking care of the children and doing the house chores put her under a lot of stress.



I understood her and came up with one perfect idea which is to take the children to my parents every weekend so we can have time for ourselves.

Even with that, we have sex on Fridays and she says the remaining days are for resting. Like how?



On days we get intimate, I don’t enjoy her as I used to some five years back.



I love my wife and I miss the quality time we used to spend together. Sometimes, I wished these children didn’t exist so I could have my wife to myself.



It’s almost a year and a half since I had sex. The only way we feel each other is through kissing.



Honestly, I’m depressed about the whole situation. My friends suspect she’s cheating on me which is why she’s not paying attention to me. They even advised me to leave the marriage.

Do you guys also think divorce is the best decision to take?



