Dear GhanaWeb: It looks like being a good man does not guarantee a successful relationship

A worried man

Dear GhanaWeb,

Growing up, my father (May his soul RIP) advised me to be a good and caring man because women love men with these qualities.



He told me it was through these qualities that my mother fell in love with him.



I decided to follow in my father’s footsteps when I came of age to start seeing women.



I have been in four relationships in which I have played the nice guy but they all never worked out.



What didn’t I do for these women? I understood them, made sure they lacked nothing, and gave them the disrespect they deserved, among others but they all left giving me lame excuses.



I decided to take a break from these relationships wahala and take some time to work on myself. After a year of staying single, I met a lady.

She was a nice person and we started well. She was the only woman who appreciated whatever I did for her but she hid a secret from me. She had a 5-year-old daughter and never told me about it.



I was furious when I learned about it but she apologized when I confronted her and was waiting for the perfect time to let me know.



A few days after we resolved our issue, this lady became distant.



She hardly picked up my calls and was always traveling to her hometown (her daughter was with her parents there) to see her daughter.



I became worried and kept on asking her if everything was alright, and her response was always yes.



Hmm…would you believe that her to and fro from Accra to her hometown was not to see her daughter but to plan her wedding with her baby daddy?

Herh, women are wicked!



I thought I had found the one but look at how it ended.



So, I have been thinking. If a great guy can’t keep a girlfriend, then what can?



