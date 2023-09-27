Dear GhanaWeb: It’s been 12 years and he still doesn’t have money for marriage

A file photo

Dear GhanaWeb,

He proposed I should be his girlfriend at a karaoke bar while he sang the song ‘You’re Beautiful’ by James Blunt.



I was really happy because, for a very long time, I have met a man who loves me more than I love myself. When we were just friends, he showed me the best friendship I could ever ask for. For some months after I met him, I knew he was the one.



He wasn’t financially stable when I met him but he was doing okay for himself and I was not bothered about that. The fact that he made me feel like I was the only woman he loved was enough for me.



In our seventh year of courting, I brought up the topic of marriage and I asked him when he thinks is the right time to settle. He told me he was saving up towards that so we should wait till the next three years to come. I was worried a little but I just trusted his words.



The three years came, I asked him and he told me he would be fully ready in two years and that would be 12 years. According to him, he still hasn’t gotten the money yet.

We are in our 12th year and the situation is the same. My parents are threatening to give me to someone since he has not come home to request my hand in marriage.



The reason I am still in that relationship is because he is a good man but 12 years is too much. He tells me he wants to organize a grand wedding which is why there is a delay. I told him I wanted a simple wedding but insisted on organizing his dream wedding.



What do I do now?



