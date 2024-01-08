Dear GhanaWeb: My 58-year-old mother says nothing will stop her from getting married to her 29-year-old lover

File photo of a worried woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I know we do not control who the heart wants but my mother’s own is absurd. How can she tell me she’s in love with a guy I am 9 years older than and has intentions to marry him?



It’s been fifteen years since our father joined his maker in heaven and I always praise my mother for staying single after her husband died but if she wanted to start again, why didn’t she go for someone she shares age with or a man older than her?



I think my mother and that young boy had been seeing each other for a while before she introduced him to us.



I was home one day when he brought him into the house. The guy was very rude and was the one to break the news that he was my mother’s boyfriend.



I fought with my mother at the moment and the only words she said was she was in love. She told me Nathan was a good person whom I would grow to like when I gave him the chance.

The so-called boyfriend lives in the house and is beginning to command me like he’s my stepfather. He says they would get married soon so I should embrace the new changes.



I do not know what my mother sees in him but that marriage must not happen!



What should I do to stop her from getting married to him? I can’t call a man I am older than my stepfather.



