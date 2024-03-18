Dear GhanaWeb: My best friend’s husband is not the father of the children

File photo of a confused lady

Dear GhanaWeb,

My best friend and her husband had childbirth issues when they got married. They visited hospitals and other places until four years into their marriage; God blessed them with a beautiful girl.



I left the country for two years, so I missed her pregnancy days and childbirth.



When I returned to Ghana, I visited her. I got there, and after engaging in a few conversations, she told me she wanted to share a secret with me.



She revealed to me that she got pregnant with another man and is planning to do it again until she has three children.



Her reason is that a prophet she visited when she was looking for a child told her that her husband could not get her pregnant.

The man she is married to is down to earth. A very quiet man who accords respect to every person, irrespective of their age. I was surprised she could do that to him.



She said she was doing it for the greater good, and she now has two children.



I respect the man, and imagining how a good man of his calibre would be hurt when he later finds out that his children are not really his children troubles me.



When I went for her second child’s baby christening, I told her to tell her husband about the babies, or else I would. She snubbed me and left.



I called her and gave her an ultimatum to tell her husband. It’s been over three months, and I still haven’t said anything to him.

I want to tell the man myself, but I do not know if it’s my place to do that.



How do I handle the situation?



