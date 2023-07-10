0
Menu
Entertainment

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend always rapes me when he is horny, no heads up

Sex Calories File photo of a couple

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

My partner never seeks my consent before engaging in sexual activity with me. Instead, he forcefully initiates it.

When I question why he continues to treat me this way and point out that his actions constitute rape due to the lack of consent, he justifies it by saying that he prefers rough and forceful sex.

While I can comprehend his preference, he fails to prepare me or communicate his intentions beforehand.

Although I love him, I am deeply uncomfortable with this aspect of our relationship where I am subjected to non-consensual acts for his pleasure.

How can I effectively communicate my boundaries to him and encourage him to engage in consensual and respectful sexual encounters?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/AE

You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Related Articles: