Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend always rapes me when he is horny, no heads up

Dear GhanaWeb,

My partner never seeks my consent before engaging in sexual activity with me. Instead, he forcefully initiates it.



When I question why he continues to treat me this way and point out that his actions constitute rape due to the lack of consent, he justifies it by saying that he prefers rough and forceful sex.



While I can comprehend his preference, he fails to prepare me or communicate his intentions beforehand.



Although I love him, I am deeply uncomfortable with this aspect of our relationship where I am subjected to non-consensual acts for his pleasure.



How can I effectively communicate my boundaries to him and encourage him to engage in consensual and respectful sexual encounters?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

ADA/AE



