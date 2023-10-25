Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is demanding GHC300k because I want to end our relationship

A file photo of a confused lady

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have been dating this married man for 6 years. He is a loving person and made sure I lacked nothing.



I know he is married but he told me he isn’t happy with the woman he is married to (It was an arranged marriage) which is why I agreed to be with him.



He gives me the attention I need but I only get that in the day. He always had to run home to his wife every evening.



You know as a lady, you always yearn for some cuddling and sweet talk at night and I don’t remember the last time I enjoyed such a mood.



I was thinking about this relationship one day when I realized that he was married and I was not. Also, I would like to get married someday hence if I don’t leave the relationship, I would just be wasting my time.

I spoke to this man about wanting to leave the relationship so he could focus on his family. I even told him it took some time for me to love him and he could do that with his wife.



He is a very understanding person so I thought he would easily agree with him but no, my decision triggered the anger in him.



He said nothing and left. I called him the next day and it was even worse. This man was ranting on the phone and was reminding me of everything he had done for me, concluding that I was an ingrate.



I hadn’t heard from him after the fight. I tried reaching out to him so we could settle everything but he kept on ignoring me.



One Saturday evening, he called me with a different number, I picked up and he told me that he would only accept the breakup if I was able to return everything he bought for me.

He added that he has sat down to make the calculations and everything sums up to GHC300,0000 and if I can meet that demand, then I will be a free woman.



GHC300,000?



Where am I going to get that kind of money from?



What do I do now?



