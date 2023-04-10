Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is stressed out over my ex-boyfriend who doesn't know I dumped him

File photo of a couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a young woman who finds herself in the position of dating two men due to my previous partner's mistreatment. I haven't found a way to break things off with him yet, and this is causing some concerns with my new boyfriend.



He worries that my feelings towards him (my new boyfriend) might change because I haven't closed that chapter with my ex, whom I now consider my former partner.



Whenever my new boyfriend and I argue, it seems to revolve around my previous relationship, which I have since ended but haven't discussed with him. I know my ex doesn't care, and I've left it at that, but I'm uncertain why I can't bring myself to tell him that it's over.



I'm not sure if my actions are based on revenge for how my ex treated me, or if I'm treating him the way he treated me. I'm at a loss as to what to do.



What course of action do I take in this situation?



