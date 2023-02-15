0
Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend is threatening to circulate my nudes if I leave him

Wed, 15 Feb 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 26 years old woman who dated my 28 years old boyfriend for over three years. I found out he is into some very shady business which made me ask for a breakup.

After I did, he threatened to expose my nudes if I dared leave him and this wasn't the man I knew.

I am currently walking on eggshells and scared to go away.

What do I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
