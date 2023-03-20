0
Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend of ten years is refusing to propose

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a woman who has been with her boyfriend for almost a decade and wants to get married, but he has not proposed despite going ring shopping.

I am getting frustrated and maybe becoming cynical, and it feels like I am losing my love for him.

I recently discovered that he went to a strip club alone and lied about it, and now even if he were to propose, I would still resent him.

I want to know if he is worth staying with, although he has made me wait so long, and he wants to know how to move on from this resentment.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



