Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend of ten years is refusing to propose

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a woman who has been with her boyfriend for almost a decade and wants to get married, but he has not proposed despite going ring shopping.



I am getting frustrated and maybe becoming cynical, and it feels like I am losing my love for him.



I recently discovered that he went to a strip club alone and lied about it, and now even if he were to propose, I would still resent him.



I want to know if he is worth staying with, although he has made me wait so long, and he wants to know how to move on from this resentment.



