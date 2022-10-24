Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend records us every time we have sex

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
When my boyfriend and I get intimate, he takes out his phone to record and take pictures of everything we do.
Though I trust him and he says it's for his own viewing, I don't feel comfortable with this because the future is uncertain.
I don't want to hurt him, but then what should I do?
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Dear GhanaWeb: My young boyfriend at work is dumping me for his new girlfriend
- Dear GhanaWeb: My wife is a sex addict
- Dear GhanaWeb: I am attracted to married men
- Dear GhanaWeb: I get aroused from being slapped by my boss
- Dear GhanaWeb: Should I have sex with my sister's husband?
- Read all related articles