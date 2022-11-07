0
Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend records us every time we have sex

Couple In Bed Ii.jpeg File photo of a couple in bed

Mon, 7 Nov 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,

When my boyfriend and I get intimate, he takes out his phone to record and take pictures of everything we do.

Though I trust him and he says it's for his own viewing, I don't feel comfortable with this because the future is uncertain.

I don't want to hurt him, but then what should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/BOG

